Nurturing ideas across our campus and bringing them to life is at the heart of the Wisconsin Idea

Entrepreneurship involves improving our world outside the boundaries of the classroom. It goes beyond discovery, beyond publication, beyond a patent, and transforms ideas into action.

Our 21st century economy is fast-moving, fueled by innovation and investment. Our vision is to be the premier university for students, staff, faculty, and alumni to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors and creatively solve problems to create a better world.