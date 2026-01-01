University of Wisconsin–Madison
Aerial view of downtown Madison and the isthmus with the Wisconsin State Capitol Building in the center.

Every day at our university, we acquire and impart knowledge, gain inspiration, and form ideas—ideas that could change lives. What if we could do more to foster the pursuit of these ideas?

Nurturing ideas across our campus and bringing them to life is at the heart of the Wisconsin Idea

Entrepreneurship involves improving our world outside the boundaries of the classroom. It goes beyond discovery, beyond publication, beyond a patent, and transforms ideas into action.

Our 21st century economy is fast-moving, fueled by innovation and investment. Our vision is to be the premier university for students, staff, faculty, and alumni to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors and creatively solve problems to create a better world.

Tap into the potential. Strengthen the infrastructure. Chart a map. Empower the changemakers.

Entrepreneurship is a key priority for UW–Madison. In 2024, an ad hoc working group comprised of entrepreneurial and innovation leaders from campus and industry came together to determine how the university can better support entrepreneurs and improve entrepreneurial outcomes.

The findings and recommendations outlined in this report, released in October of 2024, aim to transform UW–Madison into a premier university in which to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors and creatively solve problems to create a better world.

Read the executive summary
Read the full report
Cover of executive summary booklet titled, 'Empowering the Wisconsin Idea: The Future of Entrepreneurship at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.'
Portrait of Lewis Sheats
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Universities are powerful places for ideas to grow, and UW–Madison has a remarkable history of bringing big ideas to life. I’m looking forward to building partnerships on campus and across the state to help foster an environment where more people can confidently pursue entrepreneurial paths.
Lewis Sheats, associate vice chancellor and executive director, Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Hub

Harnessing the power of Wisconsin innovation

Entrepreneurs revolutionize, solve problems, and serve needs across all aspects of society. Supporting and enabling all campus entrepreneurs—faculty, staff, and students—fosters a culture of innovation and facilitates services that empower individuals to transform ideas into impactful ventures, thereby driving economic growth and social change. The potential for growth is enormous.

The entrepreneurship hub intends to serve the entire campus by fulfilling the recommendations laid out in the report:

  • Commit to excellence in entrepreneurship with a focus on founders
  • Establish campus leadership and structure to bolster entrepreneurship
  • Create a culture to promote and celebrate entrepreneurship
  • Expand access to capital

Impacts that affect everyone

Since 1990, more than 400 companies across Wisconsin started at UW–Madison.

Between 1997 and 2021, 33 UW–Madison alumni founded 28 companies that each individually achieved a valuation of over $1 billion.

These companies have generated an annual economic impact of $10 billion, 42,855 jobs, and $320,224,874 in state and local tax revenue.

The potential for growth is enormous once future entrepreneurs are given a clear path forward.

The Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Hub in the News

Portrait of Lewis Sheats.

Lewis Sheats named inaugural leader of UW’s Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Hub

A person sits at a table in a lab working on a small electrical motor.

Badger Tech Foundry, first “spoke” in the Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Hub, focused on helping early-career researchers become serial entrepreneurs

Aerial view of campus buildings and downtown Madison set between the isthmus.

UW–Madison launching new hub to accelerate entrepreneurship

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