Every day at our university, we acquire and impart knowledge, gain inspiration, and form ideas—ideas that could change lives. What if we could do more to foster the pursuit of these ideas?
Nurturing ideas across our campus and bringing them to life is at the heart of the Wisconsin Idea
Entrepreneurship involves improving our world outside the boundaries of the classroom. It goes beyond discovery, beyond publication, beyond a patent, and transforms ideas into action.
Our 21st century economy is fast-moving, fueled by innovation and investment. Our vision is to be the premier university for students, staff, faculty, and alumni to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors and creatively solve problems to create a better world.
Tap into the potential. Strengthen the infrastructure. Chart a map. Empower the changemakers.
Entrepreneurship is a key priority for UW–Madison. In 2024, an ad hoc working group comprised of entrepreneurial and innovation leaders from campus and industry came together to determine how the university can better support entrepreneurs and improve entrepreneurial outcomes.
The findings and recommendations outlined in this report, released in October of 2024, aim to transform UW–Madison into a premier university in which to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors and creatively solve problems to create a better world.
Universities are powerful places for ideas to grow, and UW–Madison has a remarkable history of bringing big ideas to life. I’m looking forward to building partnerships on campus and across the state to help foster an environment where more people can confidently pursue entrepreneurial paths.
Harnessing the power of Wisconsin innovation
Entrepreneurs revolutionize, solve problems, and serve needs across all aspects of society. Supporting and enabling all campus entrepreneurs—faculty, staff, and students—fosters a culture of innovation and facilitates services that empower individuals to transform ideas into impactful ventures, thereby driving economic growth and social change. The potential for growth is enormous.
The entrepreneurship hub intends to serve the entire campus by fulfilling the recommendations laid out in the report:
- Commit to excellence in entrepreneurship with a focus on founders
- Establish campus leadership and structure to bolster entrepreneurship
- Create a culture to promote and celebrate entrepreneurship
- Expand access to capital
Impacts that affect everyone
Since 1990, more than 400 companies across Wisconsin started at UW–Madison.
Between 1997 and 2021, 33 UW–Madison alumni founded 28 companies that each individually achieved a valuation of over $1 billion.
These companies have generated an annual economic impact of $10 billion, 42,855 jobs, and $320,224,874 in state and local tax revenue.
The potential for growth is enormous once future entrepreneurs are given a clear path forward.